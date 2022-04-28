Twitter Is Set to Report Q1 Earnings Days After Accepting Musk's Takeover Bid

Twitter is set to report earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

It could be one of its last as a public company after its board agreed to sell to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

Before the deal was formally announced on Monday, some analysts speculated that Twitter might have wanted to finalize the deal before reporting earnings this week, anticipating a disappointing quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 3 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts

3 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $1.23 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

$1.23 billion expected, according to Refinitiv Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs): 226.9 million expected, according to StreetAccount

Snap reported last week that its revenue was impacted by macroeconomic trends weighing on advertisers, which could similarly affect Twitter.

Though it could still take months for Musk's deal to buy Twitter to close, the company canceled its usual earnings conference call in light of Monday's acquisition news.

Musk has signaled he'd like to use his ownership to make Twitter a more open platform, both through transparency in its algorithms and processes and in being more tolerant of different views.

