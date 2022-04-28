Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Twitter Is Set to Report Q1 Earnings Days After Accepting Musk's Takeover Bid

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

twitter
Andrew Burton | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Twitter is set to report earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
  • It could be one of its last as a public company after its board agreed to sell to Elon Musk for $44 billion.
  • Before the deal was formally announced on Monday, some analysts speculated that Twitter might have wanted to finalize the deal before reporting earnings this week, anticipating a disappointing quarter.

Twitter is set to report earnings for the first quarter of 2022, in what could be one of its last reports as a public company after its board agreed to sell to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share: 3 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $1.23 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
  • Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs): 226.9 million expected, according to StreetAccount
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before the deal was formally announced on Monday, some analysts speculated that Twitter might have wanted to finalize the deal before reporting earnings this weak, anticipating a disappointing quarter.

Snap reported last week that its revenue was impacted by macroeconomic trends weighing on advertisers, which could similarly affect Twitter.

Though it could still take months for Musk's deal to buy Twitter to close, the company canceled its usual earnings conference call in light of Monday's acquisition news.

Money Report

Business 30 mins ago

Comcast Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell

Business 36 mins ago

McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

Musk has signaled he'd like to use his ownership to make Twitter a more open platform, both through transparency in its algorithms and processes and in being more tolerant of different views.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Less content moderation means more brand safety issues for Twitter, says JMP's Boone

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us