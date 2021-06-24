Two Guests Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for Covid

Two guests aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise's Adventure of the Seas ship tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing and are now returning home.

Both guests are unvaccinated because they are under the age of 16.

The guests and those traveling with them have disembarked the ship in The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida.

This comes after two guests aboard Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Millennium cruise tested positive and the company's Odyssey of the Seas was delayed from sailing after eight members of its crew tested positive.

Both guests were unvaccinated and under the age of 16. One guest is asymptomatic and the other is experiencing mild symptoms.

Other guests traveling with the two minors and guests who came into close contact with them are all vaccinated and have tested negative, according to the company.

Royal Caribbean said that 92% of guests on the Adventures of the Seas ship are fully vaccinated, with the remaining 8% of guests being under the age of 16. All members of the crew are fully vaccinated.

The CDC allowed cruises to return this year with strict safety protocols and requirements to prevent outbreaks from occurring onboard after several outbreaks aboard ships last year.

The cruise industry is among the last to return to pre-pandemic operations due to strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cruise line stocks have been regaining losses after suffering a huge hit during the pandemic.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises line have risen more than 16% this year putting its market cap at just over $22 billion.