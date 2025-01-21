U.S. crude oil falls more than 2% as Trump weighs tariffs, aims to boost energy production

President Donald Trump said after his inauguration Monday that his administration was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The president also issued a raft of executive actions aimed at boosting domestic fossil fuel production.

U.S. crude oil fell more than 2% on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump weighs imposing tariffs on key trade partners while vowing to boost domestic energy production.

U.S. crude oil was down $1.89, or 2.4%, to $75.99 per barrel by 8:29 a.m. ET, while global benchmark Brent fell $1.30, or 1.6%, to $78.89 per barrel.

Trump declared a national energy emergency, sought to roll back Biden-era restrictions on offshore drilling, and lifted the pause on new liquified natural gas exports.