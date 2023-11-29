Money Report

U.S. military aircraft crashes into ocean near Japan island with eight on board, coast guard says

A U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Yakushima Island in Japan with eight personnel onboard Wednesday, the local coast guard said.

A caller reported that an Osprey aircraft of unknown affiliation had crashed at around 2:47 p.m. local time on Nov. 29, a spokesperson for the regional coast guard in Kagoshima Prefecture told NBC News. The plane was later identified as belonging to the U.S. military and having eight people on board.

No information was immediately available on the safety of those on board. The coast guard has dispatched patrol vessels and aircraft to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

