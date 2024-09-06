Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

August payrolls grew by a less-than-expected 142,000, but unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

A customer walks by a now hiring sign posted in front of a Ross Dress For Less store on April 07, 2023 in Novato, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The U.S. economy created slightly fewer jobs than expected in August, reflecting a slowing labor market while also clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 142,000 during the month, down from 89,000 in July and below the 161,000 consensus forecast from Dow Jones, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%, as expected.

The labor force expanded by 120,000 for the month, helping push the jobless level down by 0.1 percentage point, though the labor force participation rate held at 62.7%. An alternative measure that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons edged up to 7.9%, its highest reading since October 2021.

Markets showed little initial reaction to the data, with stock futures holding negative and Treasury yields also lower.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Trump is no threat to U.S. democracy, according to historian Niall Ferguson

news 28 mins ago

Oil prices set for worst week since October 2023 as OPEC+ fails to reassure market

While the August numbers were close to expectations, the previous two months saw substantial downward revisions. The BLS cut July's total by 25,000, while June fell to 118,000, a downward revision of 61,000.

From a sector standpoint, construction led with 34,000 additional jobs. Other substantial gainers included health care, with 31,000, and social assistance, which saw growth of 13,000. Manufacturing lost 24,000 on the month.

On wages, average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% on the month and 3.8% from a year ago, both higher than the respective estimates for 0.3% and 3.7%. Hours worked edged higher to 34.3.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us