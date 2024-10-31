UK borrowing costs soar day after Labour government unveiled tax-raising budget

LONDON — U.K. bond yields spiked sharply Thursday after the ruling Labour Party unveiled a sweeping package of tax hikes and increased borrowing.

The 2-year gilt yield was up 18 basis points at 2:13 p.m. London time, after briefly breaching 4.5% earlier in the session for the first time since Labour took office in early July. The 10-year yield jumped 15 basis points to 4.497%.

Yields had already risen on Wednesday shortly after the budget announcement by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, which contained plans for £40 billion ($52 billion) worth of tax hikes and committed to substantially higher borrowing in the coming years.

Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

"What immediately stands out is just how much borrowing is projected to rise over the next few years," analysts at ING said in a note in response to rising yields on Wednesday.

"We've argued for some time that the government had little choice but to raise real-terms spending. But what has been delivered is undoubtedly higher than many had expected just a few weeks ago."

The analysts cited the independent Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast that borrowing will be on average £36 billion higher each year over the next five fiscal years, given the time it will take for the additional tax revenue to come through.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.