Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Drone Attack Takes Out Power Supplies in Kyiv; Ruble Tumbles

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning as many people slept, damaging critical infrastructure in and around the capital, Kyiv.

Governor Oleksiy Kubela said the assault was "fairly serious," after three areas in the region were left without power supply.

The assault marks Moscow's third air attack on the city in six days.

Meanwhile, the Russian ruble fell to a more than six-month low against the dollar. As of around 9:00 a.m. GMT Monday, it was trading at 66.22 against the dollar.

The fall marks the ruble's lowest level since May 30.

Zelenskyy asks West for weapons systems

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on Western leaders meeting in Latvia to provide a wide range of weapons systems in Kyiv's ongoing war with Russia, Reuters reported.

Henry Nicholls | Afp | Getty Images

"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air defense systems to our country, and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskyy asked during his speech via video link to the leaders meeting in Riga.

Western allies, including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, are meeting in the Baltic nation for the British-led grouping Monday.

—Karen Gilchrist

Belarus says military checks completed ahead of Putin visit

Belarus' defense ministry said Monday it had finalized a series of inspections of its armed forces' military preparedness, signaling a potential shift to a more active role in the conflict, Reuters reported.

Russian ally Belarus, which acted as a staging post for Moscow to launch its invasion of Ukraine in February, has been undertaking a string of military maneuvers over recent weeks.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Minsk Monday, heightening fears that he may pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine.

—Karen Gilchrist

Russian ruble dips to six-month low

The Russian ruble plunged to a more than six-month low against the dollar Monday, as low oil prices and mounting sanctions fears threatened to hit the country's export revenues.

The rouble was 2.4% weaker against the dollar, trading at 66.22 as of around 9:00 GMT Monday. The dip marks the rouble's lowest level since May 30.

—Karen Gilchrist

'Fairly serious' damage caused by Russian drone attack

A Russian drone attack caused "fairly serious" damage in the Kyiv region Monday, Governor Oleksiy Kubela said, according to Reuters.

Three areas in the region were left without power supply, the governor said, after Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning.

The assault, which took out critical infrastructure, marks Moscow's third air attack on Ukraine's capital in six days, Reuters reported.

—Karen Gilchrist

