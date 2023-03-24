Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Strikes Overnight Kill Civilians; Estonia Calls China Peace Plan ‘Extremely Unfair'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Several people were killed in different parts of Ukraine after overnight Russian strikes, Ukrainian news outlets reported, claiming the attacks were carried out by Iranian-made "Shahed" drones and fighter jets. A number of towns lost power again as emergency teams work to bring it back, local authorities said.

Ukraine ally Estonia branded a much-talked about Chinese peace plan as "extremely unfair." Estonian leadership says that the 12-point plan does not respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's highly publicized visit to Moscow earlier this week failed to achieve any breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but visibly touted the closeness between Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military leadership is signaling that a much-anticipated counteroffensive is coming "very soon" as Russian forces appear to lose momentum in parts of eastern Ukraine.

New prosthetics facility opens in Lviv to support those wounded in Russia's war

Stanislav Ivanov | Getty Images

A rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine will manufacture new prostheses for those wounded in Russia's war.

The facility, sponsored by Nezlamni, which translates to "unbroken" in English, expects to make about 100 prostheses a month.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health purchased equipment from a German company in order to manufacture new prostheses for those hurt in Russia's war.

The team of prosthetists has already been joined by patients who lost limbs due to the war, in particular, military personnel.

Stanislav Ivanov | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Stanislav Ivanov | Getty Images

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Stanislav Ivanov | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Stanislav Ivanov | Getty Images

— Stanislav Ivanov | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Three ships leave Ukraine under Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ozan Kose | AFP | Getty Images

Three ships carrying 60,522 metric tons of agricultural products left Ukraine's ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

The vessels are destined for Italy, Egypt and Tunisia, and are carrying corn.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw three key Ukrainian ports reopen. The deal was extended this month for 120 days.

So far, more than 700 ships have sailed from Ukrainian ports since the deal began.

— Amanda Macias

EU officials announce initiative to repatriate Ukrainian children

Luka Dakskobler | Lightrocket | Getty Images

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will work with Ukrainian officials as part of a mission to bring home Ukrainian children taken out of the country by Russia.

"Deporting children is a war crime. In partnership with the Ukrainians, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM and I have launched an initiative aimed at repatriating Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," von der Leyen wrote in a post on Twitter.

Ukrainian and Western officials allege that Russian forces have moved at least 6,000 Ukrainian children to camps and facilities across Russia for forced adoptions and military training.

A report published in February by the Conflict Observatory at Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, entitled "Russia's systematic program for the re-education and adoption of Ukraine's children," outlines what it calls the Kremlin's systematic efforts to abduct children, prevent their return to Ukraine and "re-educate" them to become pro-Russia.

Deporting children is a war crime.



In partnership with the Ukrainians, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM and I have launched an initiative aimed at repatriating Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. pic.twitter.com/kmjiW9KZgL — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 23, 2023

Russia has repeatedly denied its troops have committed war crimes or deliberately targeted civilians in attacks, and the Russian Embassy in Washington called the report's allegations "absurd."

— Natasha Turak and Amanda Macias





The Spanish army trains Ukrainian troops at the Toledo Infantry Academy

The Spanish army trains Ukrainian military in urban warfare, firing range exercises and medical evacuations at Toledo Infantry Academy in Toledo, Spain.

The issue of military aid for Ukraine has stoked tensions within Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's governing coalition with its junior partner, the far-left Unidas Podemos party, which is urging the administration to focus on pushing for peace instead of sending weaponry.

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

— Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 5, emergency service says

The death toll in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region after Russian overnight attacks rose to five on Friday afternoon, counting two men and three women, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported via Facebook.

"On the night of March 24, the city of Kostiantynivka came under missile attack," the post read, according to a translation by Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform.

"One of the missiles hit a one-story building where the point of invincibility was operating. Rescuers of the 16th state fire-rescue unit arrived at the scene and started emergency rescue operations," it said.

State outlets said that an "invincibility point" had been hit during an attack carried out by both drones and fighter jets. Invincibility points are the name for locations around Ukraine set up to provide generators for charging phones and other essential electronics.

— Natasha Turak

Bodies of 83 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The bodies of 83 Ukrainian military servicemen were returned to Ukraine, Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for missing persons, reported via Telegram.

The process was made possible via negotiations and with the help of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian state outlet Ukrinform reported.

"Every time we transfer the bodies of fallen defenders, we strictly follow the Geneva Convention norms. Negotiations with the opposite side do not stop in order to bring everyone back home as soon as possible," Kotenko said, according to a Ukrinform translation.

— Natasha Turak

Several civilians killed in overnight Russian strikes: Ukrainian news agency

Oleksii Chumachenko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Several people were killed in Russian strikes on different parts of Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne reported. The attacks used Iranian-made "Shahed" drones and fighter jets, the agency said.

"At night, Russian troops shelled a "point of invincibility" in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Three resettled women from other settlements of the region died under the rubble, and two more people were injured," Suspilne wrote in a Telegram post, according to a Google translation.

"Sumy district came under massive fire at night: the Russian Federation used about ten fighter jets, artillery and "Shahed" drones. Two people were killed in the city of Bilopillya, nine others were injured. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, there were five hits by "Shahed" drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down one," the post read.

CNBC has not independently verified the information.

— Natasha Turak

Russia likely to keep training forces under 'much less experienced' Belarusian army, UK says

Russia's troop movements in Belarus suggest that it is continuing a training program in the country with Belarusian forces, despite the latter's military being far less experienced, Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter. Retaining a training ground there also conveys important political messaging, it said.

"As of mid-March 2023, Russia had likely redeployed at least 1,000 troops who had been training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in south-western Belarus," the ministry wrote.

"Although no new rotation of troops has been noted, Russia has highly likely left the tented camp in place, suggesting it is considering continuing the training programme," it noted.

"The fact Russia has resorted to training its personnel under the much less-experienced Belarusian army highlights how Russia's 'special military operation' has severely dislocated the Russian military's training system – instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/rQBoHmhsbB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/leo9MwlOvq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 24, 2023

— Natasha Turak

China's plan to end the war in Ukraine is 'unfair,' Estonia says

China's peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine is "extremely unfair," the permanent secretary of Estonia's Ministry of Defense told CNBC.

Beijing's 12-point peace plan doesn't respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and hasn't been fair to its people, Kusti Salm told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"Whenever we measure … the feasibility of any peace deal, it needs to be measured against the same principles. Are we outrooting the aggression as a tool?" he asked.

"Are we honoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of independent nations?"

Those are the "key ingredients and elements missing" from China's peace proposal, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit to Russia concluded on Wednesday, but failed to make any meaningful breakthrough in resolving Ukraine's conflict.

For more, read here.

— Audrey Wan and Sumathi Bala

Zelenskyy calls on EU to continue supporting Ukraine, imposing pressure on Russia

Ronaldo Schemidt | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that if Europe hesitates in supporting Ukraine, "evil may have time to regroup and prepare itself for years of war."

"It is in your power not to allow this to happen," Zelenskyy said in a sweeping speech before members of the European Council.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated calls for more military aid from European leaders.

"The more often Ukrainian cannons hit the occupier – the less chance Russia has to implement its genocidal policy against Ukrainians and other Europeans," Zelenskyy said.

"God forbid anyone should see it happen in his or her own country," he added.

Zelenskyy also thanked members of the European Union that support the work of the International Criminal Court in holding Russian President Vladimir Putin to account for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine signals counterattack is coming as Wagner mercenaries take a hit

Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukraine's most senior ground forces commander said the country's forces will launch a much-anticipated counteroffensive "very soon" just as Russian forces are seen to be losing momentum in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram Thursday that Russian forces have not given up "hope of taking Bakhmut at any cost, despite the losses in manpower and equipment," noting that the main Russian units taking a hit were mercenaries in the Wagner Group.

"Without sparing anything, they lose considerable strength," he said, adding that "very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," he said, according to comments translated by Google.

The comments come as military analysts view Russia's offensive around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine as losing momentum after seven months of brutal, incessant fighting that has left Bakhmut largely in ruins and thousands of soldiers dead on both sides, estimates of daily fatalities suggest.

Ukraine has previously signalled that it would launch a counter-offensive in spring but has also been waiting for the arrival of more Western weaponry.

Syrskyi said soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut had demonstrated "superhuman resilience, courage and bravery" in the face of "continuous fire of the enemy's artillery and aircraft."

— Holly Ellyatt

A look at the uranium-based ammo the UK will send to Ukraine

Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

Russia threatened to escalate attacks in Ukraine after the British government announced it would provide to Ukraine a type of munition that Moscow falsely claims has nuclear components.

The British defense ministry on Monday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Such rounds were developed by the U.S. during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons. The rounds retain some radioactive properties, but they can't generate a nuclear reaction like a nuclear weapon would, RAND nuclear expert and policy researcher Edward Geist said.

That didn't stop the Russians from offering a full-throated warning that the rounds were opening the door to further escalation. In the past, they have suggested the war could escalate to nuclear weapons use.

Both the the British ministry and the White House dismissed the Russian accusations. But the ammunition does carry risks even if it's not a nuclear weapon.

— Associated Press

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Ukraine signals counterattack to come ‘very soon’ as Wagner mercenaries suffer large losses