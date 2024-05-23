Ukraine war live updates: Moscow threatens response to tourist block by Norway; Russian forces claim another gain near Bakhmut

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia said its border region of Belgorod came under a missile and drone attack overnight, claiming that its air defense systems shot down 35 rockets and three drones over the region.

CNBC was unable to verify the claims but Belgorod, adjacent to Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, where Russian forces are waging an intense offensive, has found itself under daily attack by Ukrainian forces.

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

In other news, Norway will further restrict access for Russian tourist travelers due to the war in Ukraine, blocking almost all entry, the Nordic country's justice ministry said Thursday.

NATO member Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic measuring almost 124 miles, first imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022.

Russia forces claimed they've captured Andriivka in Donetsk

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Thursday that its southern forces have captured the village of Andriivka in Donetsk.

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian forces have also "improved the situation along the front line," the ministry said on Telegram, claiming that its forces had "defeated the manpower and equipment" of Ukraine's 57th mechanized brigade, 105th and 118th military defense brigades near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar.

CNBC was unable to verify the defense ministry's claim and Ukraine has not commented.

On Wednesday, the ministry claimed its forces had seized the village of Klishchiivka, just north of Andriivka. Both villages lie to the south of Bakhmut, a now largely-ruined city that Russian forces captured in May 2023.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia threatens to respond to Norway tourist traveller restrictions

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Russia has suggested it will retaliate against Norway's decision to tighten visa rules for Russian tourists.

Without giving details, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it will respond to the decision by Norway's justice ministry to further restrict access for Russians arriving for tourism purposes from May 29. The decision was made due to the war in Ukraine, Norway said in a statement.

The country first imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exceptions will be made for Russians who come to Norway to visit close relatives, as well as for work or study.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called Norway's restrictions on Russian tourists a discriminatory decision.

"Of course, such decisions — they cannot remain unanswered — this is the first thing. Second — of course, the decision is exclusively discriminatory," Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

UK defence minister says China working to supply lethal aid to Russia

British defense minister Grant Shapps accused China on Wednesday of providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal aid for use in its war against Ukraine.

Western nations have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons and aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Britain for the first time is accusing China of working to supply Russia with lethal aid for use in Ukraine.

Shapps told a conference in London that U.S. and British defense intelligence had evidence that "lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine, I think it is a significant development".

Alexander Ryumin | Via Reuters

Shapps did not provide evidence to support his assertion. But he said there had been a 64% increase in trade between the countries since the start of the Ukraine war and "they are covering each other's back".

"We should be concerned about that because in the earlier days of this war China would like to present itself as a moderating influence on" Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London said Shapps' comments were "totally groundless" and accused Britain of spreading "baseless accusations."

— Reuters

Russian attack on Kharkiv city injures five, official says

A Russian attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv has injured at least five people, the regional governor said Thursday.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces struck Kharkiv around 10 times and that preliminary data suggested five civilians were injured and damage was done to civilian infrastructure.

Four people were also injured in attacks on Zolochiv and Lubotyn, he said on Telegram. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the claim. Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia detains fourth top defense figure for bribe-taking, media reports

Russia has detained the deputy head of the army's general staff Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, on suspicion of large-scale bribe-taking, Russian media reported on Thursday, the latest in a series of arrests of top military officials.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that Shamarin had been detained in connection with alleged fraud, and that his home had been searched.

It is the fourth arrest of a high-ranking defense figure since April, when Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was placed in pre-trial detention for suspected bribe-taking.

Alexey Nikolskiy | Afp | Getty Images

Since then, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, head of personnel at the defense ministry, and Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th army, have aso been arrested.

The series of arrests comes amid major changes in Russia's defence establishment, after President Vladimir Putin this month removed long-serving Sergei Shoigu as minister, replacing him with former deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov.

— Reuters

Border Belgorod region targeted with 35 rockets and 3 drones, Russia says

Russia said its air defense systems shot down 35 rockets and three drones over the border Belgorod region overnight.

"During the past night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using the 'Vilkha' multiple launch rocket system, the 'Vampire' multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV [drone]on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped" the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram Thursday.

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

CNBC was unable to verify the claims but Belgorod, adjacent to Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region where Russian forces are waging an intense offensive, has found itself under daily attack by Ukrainian forces.

The offensive is aimed at capturing the entire Kharkiv region and to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russian border regions, like Belgorod, from attack, Russia says.

— Holly Ellyatt

Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists

Norway will further restrict access for Russian tourist travellers due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, blocking almost all entry, the Nordic country's justice ministry said on Thursday.

NATO member Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic measuring almost 200 kilometres (124 miles), first imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022.

"The decision to tighten the entry rules is in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in reaction to Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement.

Annika Byrde | Afp | Getty Images

Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be rejected upon entry across the external border. Exceptions may be granted in cases such as visits to close family residing in Norway, the ministry said.

The new policy takes effect on May 29.

"The change implies that the police can refuse the entry of Russian citizens who are covered by the instruction," the ministry said.

— Reuters

Russian proposal to change Baltic Sea border is deleted from document portal

A Russian defence ministry proposal for a draft government decree to change the Russian border in the Baltic Sea was deleted from an official Russia document portal on Wednesday.

"The draft is deleted," the site said on the address where the document had earlier been visible.

— Reuters

Germany, Lithuania and Finland seek clarity from Russia over Baltic Sea plan

The German, Finnish and Lithuanian governments say they are awaiting more clarity from Russia following a proposal by the country's defense ministry suggesting a change to how its Baltic Sea maritime border is determined.

"Of course we are observing the situation closely," a German government spokesperson told a regular press conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Helsinki will monitor Russia's proposal, but tried to downplay concerns by reportedly saying that any review by Moscow is likely to be routine and not something to worry about, Reuters noted.

Jonathan Nackstrand | Afp | Getty Images

Lithuania's foreign minister said that any plan to amend the borders of the country's territorial waters in the Baltic Sea is an escalation against NATO and the EU.

"Another Russian hybrid operation is underway, this time attempting to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt about their intentions in the Baltic Sea," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on social media platform X.

Russia has sent mixed messages over a reported proposal by the Russian defense ministry to change how Russia's maritime border is measured. An unnamed "military-diplomatic" source was quoted by Russian state new agencies denying the report, but the Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied the move. when asked if the proposal was politically motivated.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia rapidly restoring energy facilities: Novak

Sergei Karpukhin | Sputnik | Reuters

Russian energy facilities are being rapidly restored following drone attacks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Russia-1, according to Google-translated comments carried by state news outlet Tass.

"Of course, it is impossible to exclude [attacks] 100%. Sometimes the situations that happened happen," he noted. "Nevertheless, restoration is proceeding at a rapid pace in order to ensure the operation of enterprises in full."

Moscow is also improving the protection of its energy infrastructure, he noted, adding that this work is currently ongoing.

On Sunday, Moscow reported that Ukraine launched an extensive 62-drone attack on Russian regions, Reuters reported. The Interfax news agency said that the oil refinery in Slavyansk halted work following the offensive.

Russia is a key global oil and gas producer, with threats against its hydrocarbon infrastructure adding to supply-side pressures in the energy market.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russian forces claim to have seized village near Bakhmut

Russian forces have seized the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram Wednesday.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The village is close to the city of Bakhmut, a hotspot of intense fighting before its capture in May 2023. CNBC was unable to verify the claim and Ukraine has not commented.

— Holly Ellyatt

