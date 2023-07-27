Ukraine war live updates: Russia's Shoigu meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un; one killed, port infrastructure damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss military issues and regional security, state media reported Thursday.

During the meeting, Kim also showcased to Shoigu North Korea's collection of banned ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency said.

In Ukraine, one security guard was killed and port infrastructure damaged after an overnight missile attack struck the Odesa region, according to the region's governor.

A cargo terminal was also damaged in the attack as Russia has stepped up its attacks on Odesa's ports following Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal last week.

NATO said Wednesday it would increase patrols around the Black Sea to counter Russian threats to ports and ships after its withdrawal from the U.N.-brokered grain deal.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the government to start sharing information about potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in the Hague, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Putin says Russia can replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa

Gavriil Grigorov | Sputnik | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow could replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, a week after withdrawing from the U.N.-brokered grain deal, Reuters reported.

Putin, who was speaking to African leaders in St Petersburg, said that Russia could start supplying grain for free to six African countries within the three to four months.

The countries he cited were Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea, saying they would each receive 25,000-50,000 tonnes.

— Karen Gilchrist

Putin sees African Union joining G20 in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the president of the African Union that he was counting on the bloc obtaining full membership of the Group of 20 nations in September, Reuters reported Thursday.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who heads the 55-nation union, also used the meeting in St. Petersburg to urge Russia to reinstate the recently withdrawn Ukrainian grain deal, Russian state newswire RIA Novosti reported.

— Karen Gilchrist

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Dnipro, discusses military supplies

Ludovic Marin | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Dnipro in the southeast of Ukraine Thursday, where he discussed the situation on the battlefront, supplies of munitions and the strengthening of air defenses.

"We started the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy said top military officials discussed "the situation at the front [and] the course of offensive and defensive operations," as well as "the supply of troops with ammunition."

— Karen Gilchrist

North Korea's Kim Jong Un shows off banned missiles to Russian minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased a collection of banned ballistic missiles to Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Pyongyang, state media reported Thursday.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Shoigu was accompanied by members of Russia's military delegation. Chinese delegates were also in North Korea to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

North Korea's nuclear missiles were banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted with Russian and Chinese support. However, this week's meeting is seen by some analysts as a revival of the three countries' Cold War-era coalition, according to Reuters.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russian air strikes have hit 26 ports, 5 civilian vessels since Black Sea deal withdrawal

Russian air strikes have struck 26 Ukrainian port infrastructure sites and five civilian vessels in the past nine days, deputy prime minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

The statement came hours before a further overnight missile attack on the Odesa port region was reported Thursday.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russian defense minister met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss military issues and regional security, state media reported Thursday.

Kim and Shoigu met in the capital Pyongyang Wednesday during a visit to North Korea by Russian and Chinese delegates to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

According to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, the pair reached a consensus on unspecified "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment."

The KCNA also reported that during the meeting, Shoigu shared with Kim an "autograph letter" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

— Karen Gilchrist

One killed, infrastructure hit in overnight Russian missile attack on Odesa

Port infrastructure was hit and one security guard killed after an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, the region's governor said Thursday.

A cargo terminal, a security building and two cars was also damaged in the attack as Moscow has intensified its attacks on Odesa's ports following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal last week.

"At night, the terrorist country launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. The target of the aggressor is the port infrastructure," governor Oleg Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The Russians fired Caliber missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea. A civil guard born in 1979 died as a result of the hit. The equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged, the security building and two cars were destroyed," he added.

Russia did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

— Karen Gilchrist

NATO to step up surveillance of the Black Sea region

NATO said Wednesday that it was stepping up patrols of the Black Sea region to counter Russian threats to ports and ships.

The military alliance condemned Russian attacks on the region following Moscow's withdrawal last week from a deal designed to assure the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

The announcement followed a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a body set up earlier this month to coordinate cooperation between the alliance and Kyiv.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. to share evidence of Russian war crimes with the Hague

Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the government to start sharing information about potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in the Hague, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The decision, which was first reported by The New York Times, supersedes months of resistance by the Defense Department.

The U.S. is not a member of the ICC, and the Pentagon had blocked efforts to share evidence of war crimes amid concerns that it could open the door to the prosecution of U.S. troops deployed abroad.

— Karen Gilchrist

Ukraine-NATO council holds urgent meeting to discuss Black Sea security

Kacper Pempel | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the NATO-Ukraine Council met to discuss the security of the Black Sea following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"At the level of the alliance, the Russian attacks against our country and our ports have been clearly condemned," Zelenskyy said during a nightly address.

"We discussed what specific actions can bring calm and predictability to the Black Sea region. Thank you all for the substantive work of today's NATO-Ukraine Council," Zelenskyy added.

— Amanda Macias

EU expands sanctions on Belarus for involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine

Mikhail Klimentyev | Sputnik | Reuters

The European Union wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to impose additional sanctions on Belarus for the country's involvement with Russia's war in Ukraine.

#COREPERII | Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian agression against Ukraine. The measures include listings of individuals and entities. — Presidencia española del Consejo de la UE (@eu2023es) July 26, 2023

The European Union agreed on a draft resolution to ban exports of aviation equipment to Russia's closest ally, Belarus.

— Amanda Macias

