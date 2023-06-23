Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine Intercepts Missile Attack on Airfield; EU Adopts 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's military says it shot down 13 Russian cruise missiles headed for a military airfield in the western region of Khmelnitskyi. In the areas of intense combat, Ukraine says its forces are advancing in the south and stopped a Russian offensive toward the eastern cities of Lyman and Kupiansk.

"We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told media. Russian authorities deny the claims of Ukrainian progress, and Russia's forces still hold a large amount of territory in Ukraine's east and south. Ukrainian military leaders admit that the most difficult fighting is yet to come as the country's long-awaited counteroffensive has yet to make significant gains.

"Indeed, we still have the main events ahead of us," Maliar said. "And the main blow is still to come. Indeed, some of the reserves - these are staged things - will be activated later."

Meanwhile, the EU has adopted its 11th sanctions package against Russia.

Ukrainian authorities in Kherson say two people have died as a result of a Russian attack on a transport company.

EU adopts 11th sanctions package against Russia

Stephanie Lecocq | Reuters

The European Union adopted its 11th sanctions package against Russia, which the Council of the EU said is "intended to strengthen existing EU sanctions and crack down on their circumvention, thereby further eroding Putin's war machine and his revenues."

The package includes a transit ban on certain goods, import-export restrictions on 87 new entities directly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, the extension of broadcast suspensions for certain Russian state-linked media outlets, and restrictions on EU road and port use for certain vehicles from Russia or vessels known to be carrying banned Russian petroleum products or those purchased above the price cap agreed by the Price Cap Coalition.

"Our sanctions are already taking a heavy toll on the Russian economy and on the Kremlin's ability to finance its aggression," Josep Borrell, the EU's chief for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

"Today's package increases our pressure on Russia and Putin's war machine. By tackling sanctions circumvention, we will maximise pressure on Russia by depriving it further of the resources it so desperately needs to allow it to pursue its illegal war against Ukraine."

— Natasha Turak

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 13 Russian missiles, military says

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 13 Russian cruise missiles headed for a military airfield in the country's the western Khmelnitskyi region, Ukraine's air force said.

Serhiy Tyurin, the regional governor, said the missiles were aimed at the Viysk airfield near Khmelnitskyi. Ukrainian military officials said the missiles were fired from Russian Tupolev Tu-95 bombers in the Caspian Sea area, Reuters reported.

NBC has not independently verified the information.

— Natasha Turak

Former Indian ambassador to the U.S. says it's unlikely Modi shifts away from Russian weapons amid war in Ukraine

Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

India's former ambassador to the United States said that it is unlikely New Delhi would relinquish its ties with Russia's defense industry as the Kremlin continues its armed conflict in Ukraine.

"We have to constantly think about the art of the possible and I don't see a possibility of India cutting off its defense relationship with Russia," Nirupama Rao told CNBC.

"The extent of dependence on Russia is so great, especially since we live in such a difficult neighborhood," she said.

Tim Doyle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rao said that about 80% of India's navy, 70% of the air force and approximately 60 to 65% of India's army equipment is Russian-made.

"So a total of 70-75% of the equipment our defense force uses is of Russian origin. So you can't say that Russia is the past and America is the future we'd like to put it in such simple terms but it doesn't work that way," Rao said.

"I think that the past, present and future are all so mixed up in this situation," she added.

Rao's comments come as the Biden administration hosts India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a state visit.

— Amanda Macias

Nuclear watchdog chief plans to visit Russia following trip to Ukraine

Olga Maltseva | AFP | Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, confirmed to NBC News that Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia tomorrow.

"The location for his visit will be confirmed in due course," the IAEA wrote in the statement, adding no further details.

The visit to Russia comes on the heels of Grossi's visit to Ukraine and an inspection of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Grossi said previously that Ukrainian President Volodmymr Zelenskyy requested the nuclear watchdog chief to visit the power plant after an explosion at the Kakhovka dam and subsequent flooding jeopardized water reservoir levels used by the nuclear reactors.

— Amanda Macias

Russia has killed 136 children in Ukraine, used kids as human shields, UN report says

Roman Pilipey | Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council said in a report on children in armed conflict that Russia killed 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, Reuters reported, adding Russia to a list of global offenders.

Russian forces used 91 children as human shields, while those soldiers and other Russia-linked groups maimed 518 children and hit schools and hospitals with 480 attacks, the report said, according to Reuters.

The U.N. said Ukrainian forces killed 80 children, maimed 175 and hit schools and hospitals with 212 attacks, Reuters said. The UN did not name Ukraine to its list of offenders.

— Chris Eudaily

