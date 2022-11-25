Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls on Europe to Stay United; Russian Reservists Have Suffered Heavy Casualties, UK Says

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called on Europe to stay united in the face of Russia's ongoing war, calling it "mission number one" for the region this year.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this," he said via video link to a conference in Lithuania.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It comes as the U.K. defense ministry said it was "highly likely" that Russian reservists had suffered heavy casualties in Ukraine, two months after they were mobilized to fight by President Vladimir Putin.

"The Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of reservists' families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives are serving under," it said in its daily update Friday.

Meantime, around 70% of Kyiv's regional government remains without electricity, the head of the regional government said.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Europeans to remain united

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday urged Europeans to stay united in the face of Russia's war.

Speaking via video link to a conference in Lithuania, Zelenskyy described the task as the region's number one mission.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," he said.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russian reservists experiencing heavy casualties, UK says

The U.K. defense ministry said Russian reservists, two months after being mobilized by Putin, have "highly likely" experienced heavy casualties after being asked dig trenches in the east of Ukraine.

"The Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of reservists' families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives are serving under," it said in its daily update Friday.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/JmQJ9ovBb9



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wz2UeI268x — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 25, 2022

Supporters of Putin using increasingly 'genocidal rhetoric'

Prominent supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin are using increasingly "genocidal rhetoric" when discussing and demonizing Ukrainians, analysts note, with some pro-war commentators cheering the concept of the "liquidation" of the modern state of Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

About 70% of Kyiv remains without power due to Russian shelling, Ukraine says

The head of Kyiv's regional government reiterated that approximately 70% of the regional government remains without electricity.

Oleksiy Kuleba also said that the death toll from recent Russian airstrikes rose to seven, according to an NBC News translation.

Rockets rained down on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after officials said a newborn became one of the youngest victims of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

— Amanda Macias

50 mass grave sites found in recently liberated Ukrainian cities, Kyiv says

Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images

The Ukrainian government said investigators found 50 separate locations of mass graves in the recently liberated areas of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

"In the liberated territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, 50 locations of probable burials have been examined," the government wrote on the Telegram messaging app, according to an NBC News translation.

"Search teams identified the bodies of about 200 victims," the message added.

The Kremlin has previously denied claims that its forces have used mass graves in areas that were once heavily occupied.

— Amanda Macias

Backlog of 79 ships waiting to transport crops from Ukraine

Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images

The organization overseeing the export of Ukrainian crops said there is a backlog of 79 vessels waiting to be loaded with cargo.

The U.N.-led Joint Coordination Center also said that about 110 loaded vessels are waiting for inspection in Turkish territorial waters.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.

Since the deal was signed, more than 490 ships carrying 11.8 million metric tons of grain and other food products have left for destinations around the world.

Kyiv has previously blamed Moscow for holding up inspections and delaying vessel movements.

— Amanda Macias

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Majority of Kyiv region is without power; Ukraine says 50 mass grave sites found in liberated cities