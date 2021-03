Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands on Friday raised its profit outlook for the first quarter, citing a boost from government stimulus and from loosened Covid-related restrictions.

Its stock jumped more than 5% in premarket trading.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of 85 cents to $1 per share, compared with its previous forecast of 55 cents to 65 cents.

