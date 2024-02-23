Money Report

Volvo falls 5% after it sets out to dilute stake in electric vehicle automaker Polestar

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Lionel Ng | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Volvo Cars fell on Friday after the company said it would dilute its stake in electric vehicle maker Polestar by distributing 62.7% of its holdings to its shareholders.
  • The announcement comes after Volvo Cars said earlier this month that it would stop funding ailing brand Polestar and is considering adjusting its holdings in the electrical vehicle maker.

Shares of Volvo Cars dipped on Friday, after the company said it would dilute its stake in electric vehicle maker Polestar by distributing 62.7% of its holdings to its shareholders.

The company's stock traded over 5% lower at around 10:00 a.m. London time, paring some of its earlier losses.

If approved during the company's annual general meeting of March 2024, Volvo would retain around 18% of Polestar's shares.

The announcement comes after Volvo Cars said earlier this month that it would stop funding ailing brand Polestar and is considering adjusting its holdings in the electrical vehicle maker.

Volvo Cars did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is a developing story, and it is being updated.

