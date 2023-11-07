Wall Street execs, Spielberg, ‘dark money' groups quietly back Democrat running for Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Democrat running to become Pennsylvania's next state Supreme Court justice has quietly seen big money support from the likes of a group linked to Hollywood mogul Steven Spielberg, wealthy philanthropists and financial investors, along with so-called "dark money" nonprofit organizations.

The Democrat running to become Pennsylvania's next state Supreme Court justice has quietly seen big money support from the likes of a group linked to Hollywood mogul Steven Spielberg, wealthy philanthropists and financial investors, along with so-called "dark money" nonprofit organizations that do not publicly disclose the names of their donors, according to new state campaign finance records.

Pennsylvanians for Judicial Fairness, a political action committee that officially registered with the state in April, has spent over $3 million heading into Tuesday's Election Day. The money has gone to advertisements in support of Democratic Judge Daniel McCaffery and against Republican Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who are vying to become the next justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, according to data from advertisement tracking firm AdImpact.

And, despite a McCaffery campaign ad claiming that "billionaires and corporations want to buy a Supreme Court seat," Pennsylvanians for Judicial Fairness is financed by a slew of billionaire donors.

If McCaffery wins, it would give the Democrats one more seat to boost their majority on the state court. For Republicans, a victory would narrow their minority to just one seat on the court.

The group's treasurer, Adam Bonin, did not return emails seeking comment.

Altogether, the Carluccio and McCaffery campaigns, as well as outside organizations, have spent more than $16 million on the race, according to AdImpact.

Carluccio, for instance, is seeing support from a group funded primarily by billionaire Susquehanna International Group co-founder Jeffrey Yass.

Meanwhile, a group called the Spielberg Family Living Trust gave $12,500 to the Pennsylvanians for Judicial Fairness group in mid-August, according to the records. The Spielberg organization's listed mailing address on the campaign finance forms matches that of nonprofits founded by veteran film producer Steven Spielberg such as The Hearthland Foundation.

Spielberg has an estimated net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. A representative for Spielberg did not return a request for comment.

Beyond the Spielberg group, the PAC has received funds from at least two veteran finance executives, according to the records.

Stephen Mandel, the head of investment firm Lone Pine Capital, and his wife, Susan, donated $200,000 to the PAC last month. Mandel, who has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, did not return a request for comment.

Mark Heising, the founder of private equity firm Medley Partners, donated $60,000 to the PAC in September, according to the documents. Heising did not return a request for comment.

Lynn Schusterman, the billionaire philanthropist who was married to the late Charles Schusterman, donated $200,000 to the group last month. Schusterman and her family have a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. Schusterman did not return a request for comment.

Donations from "dark money" groups that don't disclose their donors have also been key funders of the pro-McCaffery PAC.

PA Alliance Action, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group, gave $700,000 earlier this year to the PAC. The "dark money" group is chaired by Chuck Hadley, according to his LinkedIn page. Hadley was once a venture partner at investment firm Cardinal Partners.

The North Fund, another 501(c)(4) "dark money" organization, gave $600,000 to the PAC, according to records. That group is part of a network of left-leaning organizations that's run, in part, by consulting juggernaut Arabella Advisors.