Walmart to Create Fintech Start-Up With Investment Firm Behind Robinhood

Walmart said Monday that it will launch a fintech start-up with Ribbit Capital, one of the investment firms behind Robinhood.

The retail giant interacts with millions of customers – including some who don't have a relationship with a bank or a financial advisor.

"For years, millions of customers have put their trust in Walmart to not only save them money when they shop with us but help them manage their financial needs," John Furner, the CEO of Walmart U.S. said in a news release. "And they've made it clear they want more from us in the financial services arena."

The big-box retailer did not share the name of the new company or say when its services will be available. It said it will develop unique and affordable financial products for Walmart employees and customers.

Shares were up more than 2% on the news in after-hours trading Monday. Walmart's market cap is $416.7 billion.

The fintech startup will be majority-owned by Walmart and its board will include several company executives, including its Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs and Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner. It said it will also name independent industry experts to the board and may acquire or partner with other fintech companies.

Six percent of adults don't have a checking, savings or money market account, according to the Federal Reserve. About 16% are "underbanked," meaning they have a bank account but also use alternative financial service products, like a money order. Those Americans are more likely to turn to short-term solutions, such as a pawn shop or a payday loan, which can lead to additional charges or high interest fees.

Walmart already offers some financial services for customers. For example, it has Walmart MoneyCard, a prepaid debit card that customers can load with money and use for purchases. The card has some features that encourage money management or help people who may have a challenged credit history, such as no overdraft fees, no monthly fee and no minimum balance requirement.

The retailer also offers alternative payment plans for customers on a tight budget, such as layaway and Affirm, a fintech company that allows customers to buy an online item immediately and pay in installments.

Walmart's co-owner of the new company, Ribbit Capital, has a history of investing in fintech companies. Its portfolio includes Affirm; Robinhood, a fee-free investing start-up; and Credit Karma, a company that offers consumer-friendly tools like free credit score checks.