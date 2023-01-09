Want to Land a Remote Job in 2023? These 20 Companies Are on a Hiring Spree

It's no secret that the remote job market has exploded since 2020 — and even as more companies call employees back to the office, the pandemic-fueled desire for flexibility hasn't abated.
To help people find the best remote opportunities, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, identified the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2023, taking into account some 58,000 companies who listed their openings on the site between January and December 2022.
FlexJobs saw a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021 — up 8% from the year prior — with continued growth in marketing, accounting and finance, as well as HR and recruiting roles. About 62% of listings are for jobs at an intermediate or experienced level.
"We're not seeing one industry dominate the remote job market like we used to," Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, says. "Three years ago, your best bet to land a remote job was to apply to tech companies, but now, there's a much more healthy mix of industries offering flexible opportunities."
Several major companies have consistently made the top 100 since FlexJobs first published their ranking in 2014. CVS Health, Elevance Health, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride and UnitedHealth Group have all provided "unparalleled" job flexibility and promoted a healthy work-life balance to their employees, Gardner says.
New to the list this year are Airbnb, Reddit and Lyft, as well as other companies that have ditched plans to return to the office and announced permanent remote options for employees.
"It's still a tight labor market, which means companies have to cater to what jobseekers want — and that's remote work," Gardner says. "But I also think a lot of companies who switched to remote work during the pandemic realized that it was a smart, long-term strategy for their business, allowing them to expand their talent pools, save money and make their employees happier."
Here are the top 20 companies hiring for the most remote jobs in 2023, according to FlexJobs (and see the full list here):
1. Liveops
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
Industry: Virtual call center
Remote jobs: Cloud engineer, instructional designer, learning facilitation specialist
2. Working Solutions
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
Industry: Customer service
Remote jobs: Customer support representative, GDS travel agent, bilingual customer support response specialist
3. TTEC
Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado
Industry: Outsourcing
Remote jobs: Healthcare customer service representative, security architect lead, corporate counsel
4. CVS Health
Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Industry: Health care
Remote jobs: Pharmacy billing adjudicator, clinical program consultant, clinical pharmacist
5. Kelly
Headquarters: Troy, Michigan
Industry: Staffing
Remote jobs: IT service desk analyst, customer service representative, technical support representative
6. Williams-Sonoma
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Retail
Remote jobs: Design studio specialist/home stylist
7. Sutherland
Headquarters: Pittsford, New York
Industry: IT and business services
Remote jobs: Insurance agent, customer service representative, senior recruitment marketing specialist
8. Robert Half International
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Industry: Staffing and consulting
Remote jobs: Salesforce manager, business systems analyst, digital recruiter
9. TranscribeMe
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: IT services
Remote jobs: Transcriptionist
10. Transcom
Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden
Industry: Customer service
Remote jobs: Technical support advisor
11. BCD Travel
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Travel
Remote jobs: Travel consultant, events manager
12. UnitedHealth Group
Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota
Industry: Health care
Remote jobs: Billing representative, senior product analyst, digital product manager
13. BELAY
Headquarters: Roswell, Georgia
Industry: Staffing
Remote jobs: Virtual executive assistant, social media manager
14. Cactus Communications
Headquarters: Mumbai, India
Industry: Communications
Remote jobs: Graphic designer, editorial reviewer
15. Kforce
Headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry: Staffing
Remote jobs: Talent associate
16. Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH)
Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida
Industry: Human resources services
Remote jobs: Career consultant, sales development representative
17. Activus Connect
Headquarters: Orlando, Florida
Industry: Customer service and consulting
Remote jobs: Customer service ambassador, team experience coordinator, human resources business partner
18. AnywhereWorks
Headquarters: Portland, Oregon
Industry: IT services and consulting
Remote jobs: Client experience associate
19. Randstad
Headquarters: Noord-Holland, The Netherlands
Industry: Staffing
Remote jobs: Sourcing specialist, recruitment consultant
20. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
Industry: Biotechnology
Remote jobs: Digital marketing operations manager, account manager, senior solutions architect
