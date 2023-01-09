Want to Land a Remote Job in 2023? These 20 Companies Are on a Hiring Spree

It's no secret that the remote job market has exploded since 2020 — and even as more companies call employees back to the office, the pandemic-fueled desire for flexibility hasn't abated.

To help people find the best remote opportunities, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, identified the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2023, taking into account some 58,000 companies who listed their openings on the site between January and December 2022.

FlexJobs saw a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021 — up 8% from the year prior — with continued growth in marketing, accounting and finance, as well as HR and recruiting roles. About 62% of listings are for jobs at an intermediate or experienced level.

"We're not seeing one industry dominate the remote job market like we used to," Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, says. "Three years ago, your best bet to land a remote job was to apply to tech companies, but now, there's a much more healthy mix of industries offering flexible opportunities."

Several major companies have consistently made the top 100 since FlexJobs first published their ranking in 2014. CVS Health, Elevance Health, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride and UnitedHealth Group have all provided "unparalleled" job flexibility and promoted a healthy work-life balance to their employees, Gardner says.

New to the list this year are Airbnb, Reddit and Lyft, as well as other companies that have ditched plans to return to the office and announced permanent remote options for employees.

"It's still a tight labor market, which means companies have to cater to what jobseekers want — and that's remote work," Gardner says. "But I also think a lot of companies who switched to remote work during the pandemic realized that it was a smart, long-term strategy for their business, allowing them to expand their talent pools, save money and make their employees happier."

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for the most remote jobs in 2023, according to FlexJobs (and see the full list here):

1. Liveops

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Industry: Virtual call center

Remote jobs: Cloud engineer, instructional designer, learning facilitation specialist

2. Working Solutions

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Industry: Customer service

Remote jobs: Customer support representative, GDS travel agent, bilingual customer support response specialist

3. TTEC

Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

Industry: Outsourcing

Remote jobs: Healthcare customer service representative, security architect lead, corporate counsel

4. CVS Health

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Health care

Remote jobs: Pharmacy billing adjudicator, clinical program consultant, clinical pharmacist

5. Kelly

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan

Industry: Staffing

Remote jobs: IT service desk analyst, customer service representative, technical support representative

6. Williams-Sonoma

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Retail

Remote jobs: Design studio specialist/home stylist

7. Sutherland

Headquarters: Pittsford, New York

Industry: IT and business services

Remote jobs: Insurance agent, customer service representative, senior recruitment marketing specialist

8. Robert Half International

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Staffing and consulting

Remote jobs: Salesforce manager, business systems analyst, digital recruiter

9. TranscribeMe

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: IT services

Remote jobs: Transcriptionist

10. Transcom

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Industry: Customer service

Remote jobs: Technical support advisor

11. BCD Travel

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Travel

Remote jobs: Travel consultant, events manager

12. UnitedHealth Group

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Industry: Health care

Remote jobs: Billing representative, senior product analyst, digital product manager

13. BELAY

Headquarters: Roswell, Georgia

Industry: Staffing

Remote jobs: Virtual executive assistant, social media manager

14. Cactus Communications

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

Industry: Communications

Remote jobs: Graphic designer, editorial reviewer

15. Kforce

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Industry: Staffing

Remote jobs: Talent associate

16. Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH)

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

Industry: Human resources services

Remote jobs: Career consultant, sales development representative

17. Activus Connect

Headquarters: Orlando, Florida

Industry: Customer service and consulting

Remote jobs: Customer service ambassador, team experience coordinator, human resources business partner

18. AnywhereWorks

Headquarters: Portland, Oregon

Industry: IT services and consulting

Remote jobs: Client experience associate

19. Randstad

Headquarters: Noord-Holland, The Netherlands

Industry: Staffing

Remote jobs: Sourcing specialist, recruitment consultant

20. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotechnology

Remote jobs: Digital marketing operations manager, account manager, senior solutions architect

