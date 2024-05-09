Warner Bros. Discovery misses first-quarter estimates

Warner Bros. Discovery reported first-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the company said it would offer a streaming bundle with Disney.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported first-quarter results on Thursday, missing analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed, compared with estimates from analysts surveyed by LSEG:

Loss per share: 40 cents vs. 24 cents loss expected

40 cents vs. 24 cents loss expected Revenue: $9.96 billion vs. $10.231 billion expected

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Also on Thursday the company announced a $1.75 billion cash tender offer aimed at reducing its gross debt load of $43.2 billion.

Besides paying down its debt, Warner Bros. Discovery has been working to make its streaming segment profitable.

The company announced on Wednesday it would bundle its streaming services with those of Disney — tying together Max, Disney+ and Hulu — and offer it to consumers this summer, a callback to the traditional pay-TV package. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but it will be offered at a discount, CNBC reported.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday it added 2 million direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers during the quarter, bringing its total to 99.6 million.

That segment earned an adjusted $86 million during the quarter, an improvement of $36 million from the prior-year quarter, the company said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.