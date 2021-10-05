Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Watch Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen's Full Testimony Before the Senate

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • The whistleblower who leaked internal Facebook research to Congress and The Wall Street Journal testified before the Senate on Tuesday.
  • Recent investigations from the Journal revealed that the company's executives understood the negative impacts of Instagram among younger users, including an increase in suicidal thoughts.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked internal company investigations to both The Wall Street Journal and Congress, testified before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. You can read about the most important moments from the hearing here.

Recent investigations from the Journal revealed that the company's executives understood the negative impacts of Instagram among younger users, including an increase in suicidal thoughts. Documents also revealed that 6% of American users traced the urge to kill themselves to Instagram, the Journal first reported.

Money Report

Make It 22 mins ago

Oct. 5 Is World Teacher's Day—Here's How Much Teachers Around the World Are Paid

coronavirus 1 hour ago

WHO Says Merck's Antiviral Covid Pill Is ‘Certainly Good News' as It Awaits Data

Haugen unmasked herself Sunday ahead of an interview with her that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes."

Last week, Facebook's global head of safety Antigone Davis testified before members of the Senate, where lawmakers concluded that Instagram should not create an app for children.

You can watch the full hearing above.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookpoliticsTechnologysocial mediaUS: News
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us