Watch Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen's Full Testimony Before the Senate

The whistleblower who leaked internal Facebook research to Congress and The Wall Street Journal testified before the Senate on Tuesday.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked internal company investigations to both The Wall Street Journal and Congress, testified before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. You can read about the most important moments from the hearing here.

Recent investigations from the Journal revealed that the company's executives understood the negative impacts of Instagram among younger users, including an increase in suicidal thoughts. Documents also revealed that 6% of American users traced the urge to kill themselves to Instagram, the Journal first reported.

Haugen unmasked herself Sunday ahead of an interview with her that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes."

Last week, Facebook's global head of safety Antigone Davis testified before members of the Senate, where lawmakers concluded that Instagram should not create an app for children.

You can watch the full hearing above.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.