Watch: Biden speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2024. 
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly for the final time in his presidency, with a speech that will attempt to tout his administration's foreign policy achievements against a backdrop of ongoing wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, are also set to meet with foreign leaders visiting the U.S. for the U.N. events this week.

