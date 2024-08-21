Watch DNC Live: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi are Day 3 headliners

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. E.T. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, will take center stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening to deliver his pitch to voters, some of whom may not have known his name just a month ago.

In the weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Walz quickly rose to the top of Harris' VP shortlist with his plain-spoken media interviews and affable Midwest demeanor. Many expect him to play to those communication strengths during his Wednesday night keynote speech.

Walz is the final speaker on a list crowded with Democratic heavyweights like former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The agenda also features rising stars in the party like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was a contender to be Harris' running mate.

The evening will be emceed in part by actor and producer Mindy Kaling, and feature musical performances by John Legend and other special guests.