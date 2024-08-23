Money Report

Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks from Jackson Hole conference

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his keynote speech Friday morning at the central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Breaking: Fed Chair Powell indicates interest rate cuts ahead — 'The time has come for policy to adjust'

Powell was widely expected to chart a path forward that includes interest rate reductions as the pace of inflation eases and concerns increase about the durability of the U.S. economic expansion.

In previous years, he has used Jackson Hole to lay out significant policy initiatives and intentions. Markets widely expect the Fed to begin lowering rates in September and continue with a series of cuts through at least 2025.

Read more:
Fed minutes point to 'likely' rate cut coming in September
Fed survey shows lows in employment, worries about finding work and dissatisfaction with pay
Philadelphia Fed President Harker advocates for interest rate cut in September

