Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speak Live in Second Day of Capitol Hill Testimony

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee in remarks that markets will be watching closely.

On Tuesday, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that the central bank could raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation data remains strong.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell said, igniting a sell-off on Wall Street in both stocks and bonds.

Powell also offered commentary on the debt ceiling, cryptocurrency and other topics.

Read more
A year after the first rate hike, the Fed still has a long way to go in the fight against inflation
Fed's Mester says she has hope that inflation can be brought down without a recession
Fed's James Bullard pushes for faster rate hikes, sees 'good shot' at beating inflation

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us