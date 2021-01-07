Money Report

Donald Trump

Watch: Joe Biden to Deliver Remarks in Wake of Pro-Trump Riots at U.S. Capitol

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President-Elect Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks in the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The speech comes less than a day after Congress finished tallying Electoral College votes, confirming Biden's victory over Trump — an outcome that was derailed for hours when swarms of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

Biden's remarks also follow a growing chorus of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling for Trump to be immediately removed from office before his term officially ends on Jan. 20.

Schumer said earlier Thursday that if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not move to invoke the 25th Amendment, Congress should reconvene to impeach Trump.

Biden's transition team on Thursday also announced that the president-elect would nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to be his attorney general.

