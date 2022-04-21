Watch Live: Biden Announces Massive New Aid Package for Ukraine

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine, which is expected to look similar to the $800 aid million package the U.S. released a week ago.

The package comes as Russia begins an offensive to seize the Donbas region that many analysts believe will be a decisive phase in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

After failing to take Kyiv in a blitzkrieg early in the war, Russia downsized its intent, announcing that it sought only to seize the eastern regions of the country. In recent weeks, Russia has amassed more than 50,000 troops in or near occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.

In order to fend off the Russian assault, Ukrainian troops will need a massive supply of heavy weapons, which the United States is providing in aid packages like the one today.