Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing as Reports Find Adults Skeptical of Covid Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Source: The White House

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 27 million Americans and killed at least 468,217 in about a year.

Money Report

investing 10 mins ago

Only 29% of Americans Use a Financial Advisor. Here's How to Know If You Make Enough Money to Need an Expert

Business 26 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Uber, Spirit Airlines, Zillow Group & More

The briefing comes as new reports find some Americans are skeptical about getting a Covid-19 vaccine. Just under half of adults in the U.S. surveyed in December said they were very likely to get vaccinated, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Associated Press also found that 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won't get the shots.

That could potentially jeopardize U.S. vaccination efforts to control the pandemic. Without so-called herd immunity, the virus will continue to spread from person to person and place to place for years to come, scientists have said.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbusiness newsHealth & Sciencebiotechnology
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us