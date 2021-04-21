Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden to Give Update on Covid Vaccination Campaign

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to unveil a tax credit for small- and medium-sized businesses that offer their employees paid leave to get vaccinated for Covid and recover from possible side effects.

Biden will also announce that the U.S. this week is set to hit 200 million Covid shots administered since he took office.

Biden will also call on employers to use their resources to encourage and incentivize more people to get inoculated. The U.S. vaccination rate appears to have slightly dipped in recent days.

The White House has maintained a tone of urgency around vaccinations, stressing that Covid remains a serious threat — especially as highly contagious variants spread through the U.S.

