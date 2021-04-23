Watch Live: CDC Panel Debates Use of J&J Covid Vaccine After Rare Blood Clot Issue

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is holding an emergency meeting Friday to debate the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and how it should be used after six women developed a rare, but potentially life-threatening, blood clotting disorder that left one dead.

A favorable recommendation from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices could pave the way for U.S. regulators to lift its recommended pause on the use of the J&J shot as early as this weekend.

The CDC panel decided to postpone a decision on the vaccine last week while officials continued to investigate cases of six women who developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, within about two weeks of receiving the shot.

Earlier this week, J&J said it would resume the rollout of its vaccine in Europe after regulators there backed the single-shot vaccine with the recommendation that a warning be added to the label. The European Medicines Agency researched all available evidence, it said, including the reports from the United States.