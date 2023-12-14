Money Report

Watch: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

Boris Roessler | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB on Thursday held interest rates steady for the second meeting in a row, as it revised its growth forecasts lower.

The bank was widely expected to leave policy unchanged in light of the sharp fall in euro zone inflation, as investors instead chase signals on when the first rate cut may come and assess the ECB's plans to shrink its balance sheet.

