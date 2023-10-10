Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: President Biden addresses Israel-Hamas war as fighting continues

By Amanda Macias,CNBC

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is set to address the unprecedented attacks on Israel carried out over the weekend by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Biden's remarks at the White House, which were scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, come as the Pentagon rushes security assistance for Israel to the region.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,700 people. Biden confirmed the deaths of at least 11 Americans in Israel and acknowledged that some U.S. citizens may have been kidnapped by Hamas.

