Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino speak live on stablecoins, regulation

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

The logos of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), the stablecoin Tether (USDT) and Binance Coin (BNB) can be seen on the trading platform CoinMarketCap.
Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, is set to speak Tuesday at the DC Fintech Week conference at Fannie Mae's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tether is the company behind the largest stablecoin, USDT, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. USDT accounts for about 71% of the market of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, with a market cap of about $120 billion, according to CryptoQuant.

Tether has faced criticism over a lack of transparency, while USDT has come under fire for its alleged use by criminals. Nevertheless, it remains the most popular and most easily accessible stablecoin due to its ubiquity across global exchanges.

Ardoino's remarks arrive as stablecoins become increasingly important to institutions. While the U.S. has been slow to implement clear rules for stablecoin operators and industry partners, Europe's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation will fully take effect by the end of this year, which could have big implications for Tether.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us