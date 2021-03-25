Watch the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter Testify Before Congress on Misinformation

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google return to Congress on Thursday to address the spread of misinformation on their platforms.

At stake is the legal shield that protects their platforms from being held liable for their users' posts, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In virtual appearances, the three executives plan to tell members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee about steps they've taken to combat the spread of false information on their services, particularly during the 2020 election and Covid-19 pandemic. At stake is the legal shield that protects their platforms from being held liable for their users' posts, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Lawmakers from both parties broadly support updating the law to make the largest platforms more accountable for their moderation standards, though many disagree on how exactly to do so.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to offer his own suggestion, according to his written testimony, which some members of Congress have already dismissed as self-interested. Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to express his concern over the existing proposals to change the foundational internet law.

