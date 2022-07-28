Watch Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Talk Live About the State of the U.S. Economy

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks Thursday at a news conference on the state of the U.S. economy.

Yellen's comments follow news that the U.S. economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter from April to June, according to an advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Gross domestic product declined 0.9% at an annualized pace for that period. The economy shrank by 1.6% in the first quarter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though many people interpret two back-to-back negative GDP readings as a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research is the organization in charge of making that determination. Multiple factors, including nonfarm payrolls and real personal consumption expenditures, weigh into whether the NBER would call a recession. It could be months before NBER makes a judgment.

Read more:GDP fell 0.9% in the second quarter, the second straight decline and a strong recession signalThe economy may look like it’s in recession, but we still don’t know for sure

Powell and earnings are combining to produce a powerful mid-summer move — bear market rally or not

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.