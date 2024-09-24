Money Report

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

A trader works on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the Federal Reserve rate announcement, in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow and S&P 500 posted fresh records Tuesday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The staples

  • CNBC TV's Dominic Chu reports on consumer staples in Wednesday's edition of "Sectornomics."
  • Consumer staples are right in the middle, ranked in sixth place among the 11 S&P sectors. In 2024, it's up about 16%.
  • Walmart is the top performing stock in the sector, up 53% this year.
  • Kellanova ranks second, up 44% in 2024.
  • Costco is third, up 36.6% year to date.
  • At the bottom: Walgreens, Dollar Tree and Lamb Weston. Each of those names have been hit pretty hard this year. Lamb Weston is down 40% in 2024, while Dollar Tree is off about 50%. Walgreens is down 67% year to date.

China

Copper

  • It is up 12.5% in the last six weeks.
  • Copper's movements sometimes follow China as that country is generally seen as a big buyer of the commodity.
  • Newmont is now at a 27-month high after jumping 2.5% Tuesday. It is up 31% in three months.

Micron earnings are due after the bell

  • CNBC TV's Seema Mody is covering the company Wednesday.
  • Micron Technology is down 32% in the past three months.
  • The stock is 40% from the June 18 high.
  • However, shares are up 36.5% in the last year.

Also on CNBC

