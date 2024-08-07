Shares of Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk slide 7% after earnings miss

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday said its net profit came in at 20.05 billion Danish kroner ($2.93 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, below forecasts.

The pharmaceutical giant also trimmed its operating profit outlook for the full-year 2024, saying growth was now anticipated to come in between a 20% and 28% range.

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected net profit in the second quarter and trimmed its operating profit outlook.

The pharmaceutical giant said its net profit came in at 20.05 billion Danish kroner ($2.93 billion) in the three months to the end of June. A LSEG aggregate forecast had projected the figure would come in at 20.9 billion Danish kroner.

EBIT — earnings before interest and tax — came in at 25.93 billion Danish kroner in the second quarter, which was also below the LSEG forecast of 26.86 billion Danish kroner.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Novo Nordisk also trimmed its operating profit outlook for full-year 2024, saying growth was now anticipated to come in between 20% and 28%, rather than the previously expected 22% to 30% range.

Shares of Novo Nordisk tumbled as markets opened in Europe and were down 6.85% at 8:07 a.m. London time.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Wegovy maker had posted a net profit increase of 28% to 25.4 billion Danish kroner year on year, slightly bumping up its forecasts for sales and operating profit growth.

Sales growth expectations were raised once more on Wednesday, with the company now issuing a guidance of 22% to 28% at constant exchange rates for full-year 2024. The sales growth outlook for the period had been penciled in at 19% to 27% previously.

Sales of popular weight loss drug Wegovy jumped 55% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, coming in at 11.66 billion kroner.

Novo Nordisk is facing increasing competition in the weight loss space, both from smaller companies and from pharmaceutical giants such as Roche, which last month shared promising early-stage trial data from its own obesity drug candidate.

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has also had promising news in recent months. The drug was approved in China in the second quarter, opening it for sale in the world's second largest economy. Elsewhere, the U.K.'s and European Union's medical regulators said it was backing Wegovy as a way to reduce risks of serious heart events among overweight and obese adults.

This breaking news story is being updated.