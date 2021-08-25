Western Digital Shares Soar Following $20 Billion Merger Report

Data storage and information technology company Western Digital is reportedly in talks to merge with Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings.

The reported $20 billion-plus deal comes just months after the newspaper reported that both Western Digital and Micron Technology were looking into potential deals with Kioxia.

Shares of Western Digital closed up 7.8% on Wednesday following a Wall Street Journal report that said the company might merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings in a $20 billion-plus deal.

The deal, which Western Digital will reportedly pay for in stock, could finalize as early as mid-September, the Journal said, according to people familiar with the matter. The people added that Chief Executive David Goeckeler will likely continue to run the company.

A Western Digital spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The deal, which Western Digital will reportedly pay for in stock, could finalize as early as mid-September, the Journal said, according to people familiar with the matter. The people added that Chief Executive David Goeckeler will likely continue to run the company.

