White House Asks Congress for Additional $32.5 Billion to Support Ukraine, Fight Covid

The Biden administration asked Congress to immediately approve $32.5 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine and fight the Covid pandemic.

The Office of Management and Budget requested $10 billion in new humanitarian, security and economic aid to Ukraine and its central European partners.

The OMB said $22.5 billion would go toward securing the supply of Covid antiviral treatments, funding testing and vaccination and developing vaccines that protect against future variants.

The White House asked Congress to immediately approve $32.5 billion in emergency funding to continue its fight against Covid-19 and support Ukraine as it weathers a Russian invasion.

The Biden administration is seeking $10 billion in immediate emergency aid to bolster humanitarian supplies, security forces and the economies in Ukraine and its central European partners, according to the new request sent to Congress from the Office of Management and Budget.

The remaining $22.5 billion would go toward securing the supply of Covid antiviral treatments, funding testing and vaccination and working to develop vaccines that protect against future variants, according to OMB.

"I urge the Congress to address these critical and urgent needs as part of a comprehensive government funding bill ahead of the March 11th funding deadline," OMB acting Director Shalanda Young said in letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other leading Democrats dated Wednesday.

Young's letter said that even more money for Ukraine and the fight against Covid will likely be needed down the road.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.