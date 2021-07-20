White House Official and Pelosi Staff Member Test Positive for Covid

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid on Monday, officials said.

The Pelosi staff member tested positive after meeting with members of the Texas state legislature last week, but has had no contact with Pelosi since the exposure.

The White House official has not been in close contact with other principals or staff, the White House said.

Both are fully vaccinated and had attended the same event last week, according to Axios.

The infected White House official had mild symptoms, according to NBC News.

"We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild," a White House official told NBC News.

"This is another reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalization," the official added.

Pelosi said she is "so sorry" about the staff member testing positive, and added that it reinforces the need for individuals to wear masks and get vaccinated, according to her spokesperson.

When asked if it was time to bring masks back to the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi said "it will be up to the Capitol physician," the spokesperson added.

Pelosi, 81, and President Joe Biden, 78, are fully vaccinated.

The infections come after more than 50 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives fled the state to Washington last week, in a bid to deny a Republican-backed voting reform bill.

On Monday, a sixth Texas Democrat tested positive for Covid-19, according to NBC News.

The Texas state Democrats met with U.S. Senators at the Capitol last week to discuss voting rights. They also met with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris tested negative for Covid following the meeting, according to CNN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.