coronavirus

WHO Classifies Triple-Mutant Covid Variant From India as Global Health Risk

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

A World Health Organization official said Monday it is reclassifying the highly contagious triple-mutant Covid variant spreading in India as a "variant of concern" at the global level.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, said the agency will provide more details in its Situation Report on Tuesday but added the variant, known as B.1.617, is a global health threat.

"And as such we are classifying this as a variance of concern at the global level," she said during a press conference. "Even though there is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies, we need much more information about this virus variant in this lineage in all of the sub lineages, so we need more sequencing targeted sequencing to be done."

This is a developing study. Please check back for updates.

