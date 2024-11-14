Money Report

Wholesale prices rose 0.2% in October, in line with expectations

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

A customer shops in the ready to eat meals aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Wholesale prices nudged higher in October, though largely in line with expectations and consistent with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

The producer price index, which measures what producers get for their products, increased 0.2% for the month, up one-tenth of a percentage point from September though matching the Dow Jones consensus forecast. On a 12-month basis, headline wholesale inflation was at 2.4%.

Excluding food and energy, core PPI rose 0.3%, also one-tenth more than September and also matching expectations. The 12-month rate was at 3.1%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

