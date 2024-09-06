Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why it's so difficult to build nuclear power plants in the U.S.

By Shawn Baldwin,CNBC

Plant Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant in Waynesboro, GA, August 15, 2024.
Van Applegate | CNBC

Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, is the largest source of clean energy in the U.S. following the addition of two new reactors, according to Georgia Power.

The plant's unit 4 reactor began commercial operations in April and unit 3 went online last year. They are the first reactors built from scratch and connected to the grid in over three decades and together can power over a million homes and businesses, according to the utility provider.

But bringing a nuclear power plant to life is difficult and costly.

The two new reactors were initially budgeted at $14 billion, but that price tag more than doubled. The project also ran seven years behind schedule.

"We had some challenges, it was an arduous journey, things that we didn't anticipate," said Chris Womack, CEO of Southern Co., the utility's parent. "From the tsunami in Fukushima to the contractor going bankrupt to Covid, there were a number of things that occurred."

The plant is helping meet growing electricity demand. About 4.18 trillion kilowatt hours of electricity was generated in the U.S. last year, about 2.2% higher than in 2022. Demand from data centers and artificial intelligence is also fueling renewed interest in nuclear energy.

The U.S. has 54 operating nuclear power plants and 94 reactors, making it the world's largest producer of nuclear power — accounting for 30% of global nuclear electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association. But reactors in the U.S. are 42 years old on average and replacing them is a complex task.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

U.S. payrolls grew by 142,000 in August, less than expected

news 16 mins ago

Oil prices set for worst week since October 2023 as OPEC+ fails to reassure market

So why is it so hard to build nuclear reactors in the U.S. and should the new Vogtle reactors be a blueprint or a cautionary tale for the future?

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us