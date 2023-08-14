Why you should use ChatGPT on your resume, says ex-Google recruiter: These tools ‘make you better'

ChatGPT has become a popular tool for jobseekers. More than half, 51% of people have used ChatGPT to write their resumes, according to a February 2023 ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 current or recent jobseekers.

It is "the ultimate resume-writing cheat code," career strategist Madelyn Machado previously told CNBC Make It. And there are various ways to you use it. You can ask the bot to optimize your resume for a given role, for example, or ask it to pull out keywords from a job description to include on your resume.

Former Google recruiter Nolan Church advocates for using it to clean up your resume in various ways. "It's just too easy to use tools like ChatGPT or Grammarly ... to help you not only with punctuation and grammar but also brevity," he says.

Church, now the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, recently used the tool to help a friend with his resume. His goal was to make his friend's resume more concise and "it was mind blowing how good it was," he says of the bot. Church simply copied and pasted the resume into ChatGPT, prompted it to make the resume shorter and saw what it would do.

Whatever you choose to use the tool for, from checking for spelling errors to drafting the entire resume, Church reminds anyone to go over the results of ChatGPT's output. Though he loved how the bot tailored his friend's resume, he did want to make one more tweak even after he got the results. Have other people look over it as well.

There's one more reason Church advocates for using ChatGPT on your resume: It helps you stay up-to-date with the latest technology.

As an employee, "if you're using tools to help you drive better outputs," he says, "God, I want that." That tech could help make you more productive, could help ensure your work is cleaner and could help you implement practices that ultimately make your whole team more efficient, too.

"If you're not using tools that can help you build an amazing resume," he says. "I'm going to assume that you're not going to be using tools to help you be an amazing employee."

Big picture, he says, "we want you to use these tools because they make you better."

