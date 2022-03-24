World Leaders Set to Up Pressure on Russia; Ukraine Appears to Be Retaking Ground

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Thursday is a day of key meetings, with an extraordinary NATO summit taking place in Brussels, as well as meetings of EU leaders and the G-7.

NATO is expected to commit to "major increases" in troop numbers along its eastern flank, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the summit via videolink. Additional assistance for Ukraine is also expected to be announced, as well as possible extra sanctions on Russia, when U.S. President Joe Biden meets his EU counterparts.

Meanwhile, the British government said that Ukrainian forces were carrying out successful counterattacks against Russian units on the outskirts of Kyiv and may be regaining lost ground.

Leaders set for NATO, EU and G-7 meetings focused on Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is top of the agenda as leaders from the world's most advanced nations prepare to meet on Thursday.

There are three key meetings ahead with an extraordinary NATO summit taking place in Brussels, as well as meetings of EU leaders and the Group of Seven (G-7).

U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the meetings and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the NATO summit via videolink.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is expected to commit to "major increases" in the number of troops it has along its eastern flank. Additional arms and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine is also expected to be on the agenda.

Possible extra sanctions on Russia will be discussed when President Biden meets his EU counterparts at a session of the European Council.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian forces halt advance on Kyiv, establish defensive positions instead, Pentagon says

Fadel Senna | AFP | Getty Images

Russian forces are beginning to set up defensive positions about 10 to 12 miles away from Kyiv's city center, according to a senior U.S. Defense official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details from the Pentagon's ongoing assessment of the war, said that Russians have been largely stalled outside of Kyiv for weeks now.

"We are starting to see now that they are basically digging in and they are establishing defensive positions," the official said of Russian forces.

"So it's not that they're not advancing, they're actually not trying to advance right now," the official said, adding that Russian troops do not appear to continue an advance on Kyiv anytime soon.

– Amanda Macias

Ukrainian forces make counterattacks near Kyiv, may have regained ground

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Kyiv are mounting successful counterattacks near the capital and appear to be retaking lost ground, the British Defence Ministry said Wednesday night, though reports from the area partially contradicted those claims.

The ministry said in an intelligence update that Ukraine is bringing "increasing pressure" northeast of Kyiv, where a long-stalled advance by Russian troops has left them facing "considerable supply and morale issues."

Ukrainian forces have probably retaken the towns of Makariv and Moschun, said the ministry.

Moschun is close to Kyiv and due north, while Makariv is about 20 miles (32 km) due west of the capital.

The Ukrainian government first claimed to have retaken Makariv on Tuesday. Journalists from the Washington Post who were in the vicinity reported on Wednesday evening that Ukrainian soldiers were in the town, but it was still being struck by Russian artillery.

The U.K. ministry added that there is "a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces are now able to encircle Russian units in Bucha and Irpin." Both of those towns border Kyiv's western city limits.

CNBC was unable to independently corroborate the ministry's claims. The situation on the ground in Ukraine is fluid and often impossible to verify.

"It is likely that successful counter attacks by Ukraine will disrupt the ability of Russian forces to reorganise and resume their own offensive towards Kyiv," the Defence Ministry said.

— Ted Kemp

Russia to expel more U.S. diplomats, State says

Alexander Nemenov | AFP | Getty Images

The Kremlin has informed U.S. officials that more American diplomats will be ordered to leave Russia, a State Department spokesman said.

"The U.S. Embassy received a list of diplomats declared 'persona non grata' from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 23," a spokesperson wrote in an evening statement.

"This is Russia's latest unhelpful and unproductive step in our bilateral relationship. We call on the Russian government to end its unjustified expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff. Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments," the spokesperson wrote.

Earlier in the week, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow that relations between Washington and Moscow were on the "verge of rupture.

Biden has previously called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal for his attacks on Ukraine. It was the first time Biden had publicly branded the Russian leader with that phrase.

– Amanda Macias

UK set to announce arms package of 6,000 missiles and an additional $528 million for Ukraine

Slawomir Kaminsk | Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to announce a major new arms package for Ukraine at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings on Thursday.

The UK will provide Ukraine with 6,000 missiles, including anti-tank and high explosive weapons as well as $33 million or £25 million in financial backing.

"This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles and comes on top of the £400 million ($528 million) the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis," 10 Downing Street wrote in a statement announcing the measure.

The UK has sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine's armed forces, including Javelin missiles and Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles to help defend against aerial bombings.

Additionally, Johnson is committing $5.4 million or £4.1 million to the BBC World Service in order to help tackle Russian disinformation. Johnson is also expected to announce some financial support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes.

– Amanda Macias

