Yield on U.S. Treasury Notes Rises as Global Markets Retreat Following U.S. Jobs Data

The yield on Treasury notes inched higher on Monday while global stock markets and U.S. futures fell as investors considered the impact last week's jobs data could have on Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was at 3.8476% at around 4:30 a.m. ET, up by less than a basis point after experiencing a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.3120%, having also gained less than a basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Global stock markets and U.S. futures retreated on Monday, as investors considered the impact of last week's labor market data on Federal Reserve policy and future interest rate hikes.

The mixture of an unexpected decline in job openings, non-farms payroll data reflecting less job growth than forecast and the unemployment rate being lower than anticipated suggested that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates.

Central bank speakers supported this narrative and continued to strike a hawkish tone in remarks made last week. Meanwhile, concern about interest rate hikes being implemented too quickly and causing a recession have been spreading among investors.

No major data releases are expected on Monday, but various Fed speakers are due to give speeches which could provide further insights into future policies.