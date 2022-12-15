You Can Get 4 More Free Covid-19 Tests Mailed to Your Door — Here's How

You can now get four more free Covid-19 at-home test kits delivered to your door, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

As part of a plan to "stay ahead of an increase in Covid-19 cases this winter," the White House announced in a press briefing that it revived the free test kit program that ended in September due to an "absence" of Congressional funding.

The Biden administration says it will fund a "limited round" of four individual rapid antigen Covid-19 tests per household that can be ordered starting Thursday.

How to get your free Covid-19 test kits

You can order online via the federally run website COVIDTests.gov. Orders will be mailed by USPS, starting the week of Dec. 19, the White House says.



To receive the kits, you only need to provide a U.S. residential address when ordering. You can register your email address for delivery updates, but that's optional.

If you can't access the internet or need help placing an order, call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish and more than 150 other languages. Call between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on weekends. More information can be found on COVIDTests.gov.

Other ways to get a free Covid-19 test

Low or no-cost Covid-19 tests are also available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a list of over 15,000 providers on its website, listed by state.

Also, check with your health insurance provider as they might reimburse you for the costs of buying tests at pharmacies.

