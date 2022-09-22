You Can Get Paid $15,000 to Move to This Idyllic Italian Island, But There's a Catch

If you've ever dreamed of living la dolce vita — the sweet life — in Italy, now's your chance to get paid for it...sort of.

The government of Sardinia, Italy, is prepared to pay people €15,000 each (about $14,767) to move to the Mediterranean island.

According to a translated press release, Sardinia is setting aside €45 million to subsidize 3,000 grants of up to $15,000 each.

"We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and [develop] the economic fabric of the most fragile territories," Christian Solinas, Sardinia's president, stated in the translated press release.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what you need to know

Getting $15,000 to move to Italy sounds excellent, but this offer does have a catch.

To be eligible, you must:

Move to a Sardinian town with a population of fewer than 3,000 people

Put the $15,000 towards renovating a home

Live there full-time

Register Sardinia as your permanent residence within 18 months

Sardinia isn't the only Italian town offering money to lure new residents.

In the region of Calabria, new residents were promised $33,000 each, while in the village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio, people were offered up to $52,022 in grants to move and work there.

"The goal is to boost the local economy and breathe new life into small-scale communities," Gianluca Gallo, a regional councilor, told CNN in 2021.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month

'A cool destination to just start over': Burned-out millennials are flocking to Portugal