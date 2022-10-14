You Have Until Next Week to Claim Your Relief Check in Some States—How to Get Your Money Before the Deadline

Time could be running out to claim your inflation relief check from the state you live in.

Several states have been sending out tax refund checks in the past few months — whether that's inflation-relief legislation or as part of automatic tax surplus refunds mandated by state law.

However, in some states, eligibility is contingent on filing a tax return by the deadline, Oct. 17.

States with deadlines coming up in October

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Colorado

Most residents have already received a one-time tax rebate paid out as a mailed check totaling $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

Coloradans who haven't yet submitted a 2021 tax return can still receive this check if they file before Oct. 17. Late filers that submit before this deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023, according to the state's Colorado Cash Back website.

Georgia

Residents can receive a one-time tax refund if they had a tax liability in the 2020 tax year, totaling up to $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for couples filing jointly.

To qualify, residents must have filed both their 2020 and 2021 return by April 18, 2022. However, if an extension was filed for tax year 2021, you have until October 17, 2022, to file your 2021 return, according to a government FAQ.

Maine

Full-year residents who file a 2021 tax return by Oct. 31, 2022, will qualify for $850 relief checks mailed to their home. Eligibility is limited to those who make $100,000 or less for single filers, $150,000 or less for heads of household, and $200,000 or less for couples filing jointly.

More information can be found on the Office of Gov. Janet Mills' website.

Massachusetts

Automatic tax rebates based on state law will be sent via checks or direct deposit to residents in November. The exact amount has yet to be determined, but it will be worth 13% of each resident's 2021 income tax liability, according to a government website.

In order to be eligible, you must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before the due date for your return or extension, which is October 17, 2022, for most individuals, the state website notes.

States with deadlines coming up later this year

Hawaii

Hawaii residents can qualify for one-time tax refunds that vary between $100 or $300 per person, depending on the resident's income and whether they have dependents.

Funds were sent out starting in September, but late tax filers can still qualify for the refund. Unlike other state deadlines in October, residents still qualify as long as they file a tax return for the 2021 tax year on or before December 31, 2022, according to a government website FAQ.

Idaho

The state has redirected a state tax surplus into bonus rebates for residents who filed income taxes for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

The bonus rebate is $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers, or 10% of income taxes paid for 2020, whichever is greater. Another tax rebate from earlier this year pays out $75 per taxpayer and each dependent, or 12% of income taxes paid, whichever is greater.

To receive the rebates, residents must file their 2020 and 2021 tax returns by Dec. 31, 2022. Idaho's state tax commission website has more details.

South Carolina

South Carolina residents who have a tax liability in their 2021 returns can receive a rebate worth up to $700. That amount is an estimate, as the actual amount will be calculated by the state's department of revenue sometime after Oct. 17, which was the initial deadline to claim the rebate.

However, due to Hurricane Ian, the IRS has postponed the deadline for late filers to February 15, 2023. More information can be found on South Carolina's Department of Revenue website.

Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that Virginia residents with a tax liability in 2021 are eligible to receive a one-time rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers.

However, residents must file their 2021 tax return by November 1 to receive the rebate. More information can be found on the Virginia Department of Taxation's website.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies