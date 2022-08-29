Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

YouTube Appoints Mary Ellen Coe as Chief Business Officer, Following Departure of Robert Kyncl

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl is leaving the company after more than 12 years.
  • Kyncl will be replaced by Google President of global customer solutions Mary Ellen Coe.
  • Kyncl is known throughout the media and technology industry as a leader in streaming video.

Long-time YouTube executive Robert Kyncl announced on Monday he's departing the dominant social video platform in the U.S. after more than 12 years at the company.

Google President of global customer solutions Mary Ellen Coe will take over the role of Chief Business Officer at YouTube starting in early October, the company confirmed. Kyncl will temporarily stay at YouTube to help with the transition.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki thanked Kyncl on Twitter on Monday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We owe so much of our growth and impact to your leadership," Wojcicki wrote. "I'm excited to welcome Mary Ellen Coe as YT's new CBO. Mary Ellen's career at Google has been dedicated to making partners more successful and I know she'll do the same for creators, partners and users @YouTube!"

Variety first reported on the leadership changes at YouTube.

Kyncl joined Google's video platform after nearly eight years as vice president of content at Netflix in the third quarter of 2010.

Money Report

Business 52 mins ago

Worst Is Yet to Come: Economist Stephen Roach Says U.S. Needs ‘Miracle' to Avoid Recession

Business 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise After Sharp Falls in Previous Session

Variety reported that Wojcicki sent an internal memo to YouTube employees on Monday noting that under his leadership, "YouTube forged new relationships and partnerships in music, traditional media and tech," while paying "more than $30B to creators, artists and media companies in the last 3 years."

Kyncl's experience at Netflix and YouTube made him a go-to source for legacy media executives, including former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who have transitioned their businesses to focus on direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Incoming CBO Mary Ellen Coe has served as Google's president of global customer solutions since early 2017, and has been working at Google since 2012. Prior to her tenure with the search giant, she was a partner at McKinsey.

She also served on the boards of multi-national healthcare company Merck, and grocery business Whole Foods Markets before it was acquired by Amazon.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us