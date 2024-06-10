Money Report

Zynga opens preregistration for new Game of Thrones mobile game

By Katie Bartlett,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Zynga opened preregistration of the game, which is expected to launch July 25.
  • The game was licensed by Warner Bros. on behalf of HBO to incorporate content and characters from "Game of Thrones."
  • Players who complete the game's first chapter within the first week of launch will receive special in-game rewards, the company said.

Preregistration has opened for Zynga's new "Game of Thrones"-themed mobile game, the company announced Monday.

Zynga, a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, released a trailer and opened preregistration on the App Store and Google Play for their new mobile puzzle role-playing game "Game of Thrones: Legends." The game is expected to launch July 25.

The game was licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO to incorporate content and characters from "Game of Thrones" and its prequel series "House of Dragons." Zynga Executive Vice President Yaron Leyvand said the game "combines skill-based play with the unrivaled depth and lore of the 'Game of Thrones' universe." Players can build teams, go on missions and face off with "Game of Thrones" enemies.

Players who complete the game's first chapter within the first week of launch will receive special in-game rewards, the company said.

