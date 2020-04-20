Business
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Returning $10 Million Government Loan Meant for Small Businesses

With the Paycheck Protection Program already out of money, the hipster burger chain says other restaurateurs need its loan more than it does

In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, a sign hangs outside of a Shake Shack restaurant in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shake Shack, one of several large restaurant chains that got federal loans through the coronavirus stimulus law meant to help small businesses, said Sunday night that it is giving all $10 million back.

The New York-based hipster-favorite burger company is among more than a dozen companies with revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which set aside $349 billion in the stimulus law called the CARES Act to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll. Less than two weeks after it started, the program has already run out of money, NBC News reports.

In a statement Sunday night on LinkedIn, Danny Meyer, Shake Shack's founder and CEO of its parent company, CEO Union Square Hospitality Group, and Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's CEO, said the company pursued the loans because the law stipulated that it was open to any restaurant business with no more than 500 employees — which describes Shake Shack's more than 150 individual U.S. restaurants.

But they said they had no idea that the fund would dry up so quickly, and after they were able to secure separate funding last week, "we've decided to immediately return the entire $10 million" so restaurants that "need it most can get it now."

